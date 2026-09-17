Shell and FAW TRUCKS advance immersion cooling battery tech for commercial vehicles

CHANGCHUN, China — Shell Lubricants and FAW TRUCKS are announcing an important milestone in the development of battery thermal management technology for commercial vehicles.

A jointly developed battery pack featuring Shell’s immersion cooling fluid technology has been successfully tested on the Shell Starship 3.0 Hybrid concept truck, ready for future use in FAW TRUCKS’s hybrid commercial vehicles. This milestone reflects Shell’s continued investment in technologies that help improve commercial vehicle efficiency and support the industry’s transition toward lower-carbon mobility.

“Innovation is at the heart of how Shell is helping shape the future of mobility,” said Cara Tredget, vice president of mobility & lubricants technology, Shell. “As commercial vehicles continue to evolve, so do the technologies needed to support them. By working closely with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) like FAW TRUCKS, we’re developing advanced fluid solutions designed to support evolving vehicle technologies, including electrification powertrains and thermal management systems. The Shell Starship Hybrid vehicle demonstrates what’s possible when collaboration and innovation come together.”

Battery Specs

The new battery pack uses Shell’s electrically insulating immersion cooling fluid to surround battery cells, enabling more effective heat management than conventional battery cooling approaches. Having successfully completed industry-standard testing, the battery pack was integrated into the Shell Starship Hybrid for vehicle validation under demanding commercial vehicle operating conditions, including sustained high-power charging and discharging.

Initial vehicle validation indicates potential improvements including:

Up to 98% increase in maximum gradability

0.8% improvement in energy efficiency*

Potential battery life improvement of up to 32%

The battery pack has also undergone industry-standard testing and Starship vehicle evaluations, with independent verification by China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. Final performance data will be released following completion of the validation process.

Better Efficiency, Faster Charging

“Battery thermal management is becoming increasingly important as commercial vehicles demand higher power, greater efficiency and faster charging capabilities,” said Wang Jianyu, president of commercial vehicle development institute, FAW. “By working with Shell, we have combined FAW TRUCKS’ expertise in commercial vehicle engineering with Shell’s advanced immersion cooling technology to develop a solution for these evolving challenges. Validation on the Starship Hybrid brings us closer to commercial application, with the potential to enhance performance, durability and safety for the next generation of hybrid commercial vehicles.”

The battery pack is being evaluated for potential use in future FAW TRUCKS hybrid commercial vehicles. Shell will continue to develop immersion cooling fluids for broader commercial vehicle applications while leveraging experience gained through the Starship program.

*A 0.8% vehicle-level energy efficiency improvement is considered significant in the commercial vehicle industry, particularly as it was achieved through optimization of a single hybrid battery system rather than changes to the core powertrain.