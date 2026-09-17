CMT launches new road safety platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) launched Freight Safety Intelligence, which it says expands CMT’s road safety platform to the freight industry by giving freight brokers the most current view of the driving safety of the carriers they book.

“Safe driving insights help freight brokers make more informed decisions in carrier selection while also giving carriers a new way to demonstrate how safely they drive,” a news release stated.

Commercial trucks travel hundreds of billions of miles on U.S. roads each year, sharing highways with families, commuters, and school buses. More than 5,000 people die in crashes involving large trucks annually, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and most of them are occupants of other vehicles.

“At the same time, freight brokers face growing expectations to make safety-informed decisions about the carriers they select, often with limited information about how those carriers are actually driving today,” CMT stated.

According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) data, 94% of interstate freight carriers have no FMCSA safety rating and existing records lag months to years behind actual driving behavior.

CMT stated that Freight Safety Intelligence closes this information gap by giving freight brokers a measure of carrier driving risk based on real-world driving behavior. It also creates an opt-in path for carriers to contribute data from their existing telematics systems and demonstrate their safety performance.

“This gives safer carriers an opportunity to distinguish themselves based on how they actually drive, strengthen freight broker confidence, and compete for more business,” the release stated.

“The B4 Logistics name is built on trust, and that starts with putting safe drivers on the road,” said Brad Bergstrom, CEO of B4 Logistics. “With CMT’s Freight Safety Intelligence, we can see real safety insights for every carrier before we book, identify the safest carriers, and open more doors for them. Safer carriers, safer roads, and better freight — that’s the future of this industry, and we’re proud to help lead it alongside CMT.”

With Freight Safety Intelligence, carriers authorize data from their telematics systems through the platform. Participation is voluntary, and carriers control the data they share. CMT analyzes driving safety from the previous 90 days and generates a carrier-level safety score validated against real accident risk. Freight brokers can incorporate this signal into their carrier selection processes to better understand driving risk before assigning freight.

For carriers, CMT said Freight Safety Intelligence can turn driving safety into a strategic advantage. Carriers can use recent driving performance to show freight brokers how safely they operate today, differentiate themselves from competitors, and create greater confidence in selecting them for a load. By making demonstrated safety visible at the point where freight decisions are made, Freight Safety Intelligence creates an economic incentive for carriers to improve and sustain safer driving.

“Every day, millions of families share the road with commercial trucks, and every load moved by a safer carrier makes those families safer,” said William V. Powers, Co-Founder and CEO of CMT. “For more than a decade, CMT has helped tens of millions of people become safer drivers, preventing over 126,000 crashes and 68,000 injuries. Freight Safety Intelligence brings that same approach to freight. When brokers can see which carriers drive the safest and reward them with more business, safety becomes key to how carriers grow. This changes the incentives for an entire industry and will make the roads safer for everyone.”

Freight Safety Intelligence builds on DriveWell Fleet, launched in January 2026, which brought CMT’s safety platform to commercial fleets and their insurers. Together, they extend the safety network CMT has built in personal auto to the vehicles that move the economy.