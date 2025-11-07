Shell Rotella launches “What is PC-12?” knowledge hub

HOUSTON, Texas — Shell Rotella is launching the “What is PC-12?” knowledge hub.

The hub is a new educational resource designed to help fleets, owner-operators, and industry professionals understand the upcoming API PC-12 diesel engine oil category.

“API PC-12 will be an important change for diesel engines that operate in trucks,” said Julie Wright, Shell Rotella North American brand manager. “Shell Rotella wants to help ensure fleets, owner-operators, technicians and consumers have an easy-to-understand resource that explains what’s changing, why it matters, and how to prepare for the new engine oils. We aim to support the industry through this transition, just as we’ve done with previous category changes.”

What is PC-12

As heavy duty diesel engines evolve to meet new performance demands and emissions regulations, PC-12 (Proposed Category 12) will represent the next generation of oil standards, following the current API CK-4 and FA-4 specifications. The new category, expected to be licensed by the American Petroleum Institute (API) in January 2027, will ensure that future engine oils meet stricter durability, efficiency and emissions requirements.

What is PC-12? serves as a central hub for:

Understanding the PC-12 Journey: How category development began, key milestones and what’s next in the process.

How category development began, key milestones and what’s next in the process. Technical Insights: What performance improvements are being evaluated and how PC-12 oils will help protect next-generation diesel engines.

What performance improvements are being evaluated and how PC-12 oils will help protect next-generation diesel engines. Educational Content: Articles, FAQs, and expert perspectives on the evolution of heavy duty engine oil standards.

Articles, FAQs, and expert perspectives on the evolution of heavy duty engine oil standards. Industry Readiness: Guidance for fleets and drivers on planning for the transition once PC-12 is introduced.

Customer Education

“We are dedicated to ensuring that Shell Rotella oils meet the new specifications set by API and the needs of our customers,” Shell Rotella said in a media release. “‘What is PC-12?’ will help ensure that customers have the knowledge and tools needed to make informed decisions as the new category approaches.”

According to the release, Shell Lubricants is at the forefront of preparing for the transition to PC-12 engine oils to meet the needs of current and future engine technologies.

“At Shell Lubricants, we view PC-12 not just as an update to meet changing emissions standards, but as an opportunity to advance engine protection and efficiency,” said Karin Haumann, Shell OEM technical manager and chairperson of the API New Category Development Team. “What is PC-12? underscores our continued commitment to supporting the vital people who keep our world moving.”