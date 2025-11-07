TheTrucker.com
Kriete Truck Centers acquires Badger Truck Center

By Dana Guthrie -
Kriete Truck Centers recently acquired Badger Truck Center in Milwaukee, Wis., offering greater accessibility and a full line of Class 3–8 trucks to its customers. (Photo courtesy Kriete)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Kriete Truck Centers is acquiring Badger Truck & Auto Group (Badger Truck Center) in Milwaukee, Wis.

“We are beyond excited to bring this comprehensive truck lineup and greater accessibility to our customers,” said David Kriete, president and CEO.” This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy.”

According to a company press release, the newly acquired nearly nine-acre facility doubles Kriete’s Milwaukee market presence. The site’s location—one exit west of the Milwaukee Zoo Interchange—offers optimal accessibility for the company’s growing customer base and supplier partner network.

“The expansion enables Kriete to offer customers a full line of Class 3–8 trucks, including Mack, Volvo, Hino, Isuzu, and Autocar, from its new Milwaukee location—marking the company’s third Milwaukee-based location since its founding in 1951,” KTC said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

