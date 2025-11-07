Kriete Truck Centers acquires Badger Truck Center

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Kriete Truck Centers is acquiring Badger Truck & Auto Group (Badger Truck Center) in Milwaukee, Wis.

“We are beyond excited to bring this comprehensive truck lineup and greater accessibility to our customers,” said David Kriete, president and CEO.” This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy.”

According to a company press release, the newly acquired nearly nine-acre facility doubles Kriete’s Milwaukee market presence. The site’s location—one exit west of the Milwaukee Zoo Interchange—offers optimal accessibility for the company’s growing customer base and supplier partner network.

“The expansion enables Kriete to offer customers a full line of Class 3–8 trucks, including Mack, Volvo, Hino, Isuzu, and Autocar, from its new Milwaukee location—marking the company’s third Milwaukee-based location since its founding in 1951,” KTC said.