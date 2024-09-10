Mack dealer Kriete Truck Centers expands upper midwest presence

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks has revealed that its long-standing dealer, Kriete Truck Centers, has expanded its operations through a strategic acquisition of La Crosse Truck Center in La Crosse, Wis. to broaden its upper midwest business.

“We’re encouraged by Kriete Truck Centers’ continued growth and investment in the Mack brand,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “The acquisition of the Mack franchise in La Crosse reinforces Kriete’s commitment to providing exceptional products and support to our customers.”

Headquartered in Milwaukee and with 10 locations across Wisconsin, Kriete, with this acquisition, will now sell and service Mack trucks in both La Crosse and Mauston, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to supporting customers in the Upper Midwest, the company said in a media release. As part of this acquisition, LaCrosse Truck Center operations are being consolidated into Kriete’s current facility in nearby West Salem, WI.

“We’re super excited about the significant lift this brings to our ability to serve customers in this area,” said David Kriete, president and CEO of Kriete Truck Centers ADK. “Bringing our two amazing teams together – and in the process doubling our technician count and doubling our parts inventory – gives us a tremendous opportunity to enhance customer experience and grow market share.”

According to the release, Kriete’s La Crosse-area location is also set to become a Mack Certified Uptime Dealer (CUD) by the end of this year. CUDs meet stringent requirements to amplify customer service and uptime. Redesigned service bays along with standardized workflows and processes at Mack Certified Uptime Dealers permit quicker repairs and improved customer service. “Uptime bays” reserved specifically for trucks requiring less than four hours of work for service and repairs enable the rapid diagnosis and repair of vehicles, increasing dealership efficiency and improving customer ROI.