Averitt named Carrier of the Year by Dynamic Logistix 

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has been named Carrier of the Year by Dynamic Logistix.
“We are honored to be named a Carrier of the Year by Dynamic Logistix,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. “This award reflects the dedication of our entire team to deliver the best possible service to our customers, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Dynamic Logistix.”
According to a press release, the recognition highlights Averitt’s exceptional performance in handling Truckload and Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) services for Dynamic Logistix, a third-party provider of shipping and freight solutions known for its innovative logistics.
The accolade adds to a series of recognitions Averitt has received for its service excellence and innovative partnerships, according to the release. As part of its commitment to ongoing improvement, Averitt continues to invest in technology, infrastructure, and its associates to ensure the highest standards of service in the industry.