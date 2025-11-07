Sustainability in motion: Averitt backs Tennessee parks

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is continuing its commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement through a recent contribution supporting Cummins Falls, Fall Creek Falls and Burgess Falls state parks.

“Averitt is proud to support efforts that protect and enhance the places that make our communities unique,” said Barry Blakely, president, COO. “These parks are part of the landscape our associates and their families enjoy, and we believe it is important to contribute to their continued preservation for generations to come.”

Supporting Conservation

Located near Averitt’s corporate campus, these parks are important natural and recreational landmarks for the region. Averitt’s contribution helps support ongoing conservation and education efforts that preserve Tennessee’s natural beauty for residents and visitors alike.

“Averitt’s support of Tennessee State Parks is part of the company’s broader sustainability efforts across the state and beyond,” Averitt said “Earlier this year, Averitt received the Tennessee Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award, which recognizes organizations demonstrating leadership in environmental protection and sustainable practices. The company continues to invest in alternative fuel vehicles, energy-efficient facilities, and recycling programs across its network.”

To learn more about Averitt’s sustainability initiatives, click here.