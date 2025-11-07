Peterbilt rolls out for annual United Way Pride & Class Parade

Peterbilt is supporting the local community through its annual United Way Giving Campaign, culminating in the highly anticipated Peterbilt Pride & Class Parade.

The week-long campaign is an opportunity for Peterbilt employees to contribute to the cause through a variety of company-led fundraising events, initiatives and individual donations.

“The United Way Giving Campaign is a reflection of Peterbilt’s commitment to our community,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “The parade is a fantastic tradition that unites our employees, customers and the Denton community. It celebrates the dedication of our employees and their shared loyalty and passion with Peterbilt owners, dealers and fans.”

Pride & Class Parade

Making its debut in 2016, the Pride & Class Parade has grown into a signature event that embodies the spirit of Peterbilt’s red oval, combining the enthusiasm of locally built trucks with the energy and appreciation for the Denton community.

Peterbilt owners and drivers from across North America travelled to Denton to showcase their customized trucks. This year’s parade featured an impressive lineup of Peterbilt trucks, ranging from a classic 1969 Model 358 to the legendary 2026 Model 589.

“Peterbilt and United Way of Denton County have built a longstanding partnership that has strengthened our community for more than three decades,” said Gary Henderson, president and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “Peterbilt’s ongoing financial support and employee engagement have created a meaningful and lasting impact across Denton County.”

Building a Heritage

“Every Peterbilt truck that rolls off the assembly line represents the company’s heritage of quality, innovation and pride from inspired styling and premium materials to meticulous attention to detail,” Peterbilt said. “Together, Peterbilt and its employees continue to build exceptional trucks and a stronger community.”

Explore how Peterbilt supports local communities by clicking and here.