TheTrucker.com
Business

Averitt collaborates with Tennessee State Parks to promote sustainability

By Erica N. Guy -
Home  >  Business   >   Averitt collaborates with Tennessee State Parks to promote sustainability
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Averitt collaborates with Tennessee State Parks to promote sustainability
Kent Williams, Averitt's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Tim Saylor, Averitt's Vice President of Information Systems; and Mark Davis, Averitt's Vice President of Pricing and Traffic, alongside Tennessee State Park employees and rangers. (Courtesy: Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is collaborating with the Tennessee State Parks as a community outreach project.

Averitt and the Tennessee State Parks held a collaborative meeting recently, which included representatives from Fall Creek, Cummins Falls, Burgess Falls and other local officials.

In this meeting, the two shared their initiatives focusing on community engagement, environmental sustainability and fostering a positive impact on the local landscape. Through this partnership, Averitt officials say they aim to help preserve and enhance the natural beauty these parks offer to the public.

“Averitt is committed to cultivating impactful relationships within the communities we are privileged to serve. Through our collaboration with Tennessee State Parks, our shared goal is to enhance education, promote sustainability, and preserve the natural beauty of Tennessee and its surrounding communities,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt.
The contribution signifies the beginning of an ongoing relationship, with both parties committed to exploring further opportunities for collaboration. For more information about Averitt and its commitment to community engagement and sustainability, visit www.averitt.com/about/environment.
Pictured are: Kent Williams, Averitt’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Tim Saylor, Averitt’s Vice President of Information Systems; and Mark Davis, Averitt’s Vice President of Pricing and Traffic, alongside Tennessee State Park employees and rangers. (Courtesy: Averitt)
Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

Avatar for Erica N. Guy
Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE