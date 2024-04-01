Averitt collaborates with Tennessee State Parks to promote sustainability

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is collaborating with the Tennessee State Parks as a community outreach project.
Averitt and the Tennessee State Parks held a collaborative meeting recently, which included representatives from Fall Creek, Cummins Falls, Burgess Falls and other local officials.
In this meeting, the two shared their initiatives focusing on community engagement, environmental sustainability and fostering a positive impact on the local landscape. Through this partnership, Averitt officials say they aim to help preserve and enhance the natural beauty these parks offer to the public.
