Averitt collaborates with Tennessee State Parks to promote sustainability

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt is collaborating with the Tennessee State Parks as a community outreach project.

Averitt and the Tennessee State Parks held a collaborative meeting recently, which included representatives from Fall Creek, Cummins Falls, Burgess Falls and other local officials.

In this meeting, the two shared their initiatives focusing on community engagement, environmental sustainability and fostering a positive impact on the local landscape. Through this partnership, Averitt officials say they aim to help preserve and enhance the natural beauty these parks offer to the public.

“Averitt is committed to cultivating impactful relationships within the communities we are privileged to serve. Through our collaboration with Tennessee State Parks, our shared goal is to enhance education, promote sustainability, and preserve the natural beauty of Tennessee and its surrounding communities,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt.

The contribution signifies the beginning of an ongoing relationship, with both parties committed to exploring further opportunities for collaboration. For more information about Averitt and its commitment to community engagement and sustainability, visit www.averitt.com/about/environment

Pictured are: Kent Williams, Averitt’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Tim Saylor, Averitt’s Vice President of Information Systems; and Mark Davis, Averitt’s Vice President of Pricing and Traffic, alongside Tennessee State Park employees and rangers. (Courtesy: Averitt)