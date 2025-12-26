Southeastern Freight Lines promotes Drew Guffey

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines is announcing the promotion of Drew Guffey to service center manager in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“Drew is a natural leader whose commitment to our core values leaves a lasting impression on company culture and operational success,” said Austin Winters, regional vice president of operations at Southeastern Freight Lines. “His broad experience combined with his dedication to serving others uniquely positions him to lead our Corpus Christi service center. I am confident the team in Corpus Christi will continue to thrive under his guidance.”

Guffey began his career at the Dalton service center in Georgia as a management trainee. Over the years, he has held several key leadership positions, including inbound supervisor, inbound operations manager, pickup and delivery operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Austin, Texas.

Guffey and his wife, Katelyn, are excited to relocate to Corpus Christi to continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.