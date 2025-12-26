Averitt kicks off partnership with Kennesaw State University football

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt’s On Tour Logistics, the company’s specialized production and event logistics solution, has begun a new partnership with Kennesaw State University.

“With this partnership, Averitt is proud to provide dependable transportation for Kennesaw State University athletics,” said Danny Crooks, Averitt’s vice president of corporate transportation. “Our team is committed to delivering reliable service that helps support the program’s success both on and off the field.”

The partnership will have Averitt’s On Tour Logistics providing equipment transportation services for the school’s football program. The service, which has been running since the start of the season, supports the university’s growing athletics needs.

“With a strong presence across Georgia and throughout the Southeast, Averitt is well-positioned to support Kennesaw State’s team and help ensure their equipment arrives safely and on schedule,” Averitt said. “The company has extensive experience serving athletics programs and other customers across the region.”

In addition to dedicated equipment transport, Averitt offers over-the-road and regional less-than-truckload (LTL) solutions that serve customers across the Southeast, including similar services provided for Tennessee Tech University.