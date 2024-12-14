Volvo Financial Services drives QCD’s expansion of zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric Fleet with innovative financing solutions

Volvo Trucks North America, Volvo Financial Services (VFS), and Quality Custom Distribution Services (QCD) — a Golden State Foods LLC company — have collaborated on the largest deployment of Volvo VNR Electric trucks to date that support last-mile food and beverage deliveries.

“By financing both the trucks and the necessary charging infrastructure, VFS is helping customers like QCD make a seamless transition to zero-tailpipe emission transportation,” said Charles Carter, vice president, services & solutions, Volvo Financial Services. “This unique, holistic approach simplifies electric vehicle adoption and supports long-term operational success.”

According to a company press release, QCD utilized the innovative vehicle lease options and charging infrastructure financing solutions available through VFS, which were introduced to reduce the barriers fleet customers can encounter when switching to zero-tailpipe emission technologies.

QCD operates a fleet of 700 Class 8 tractors, more than half of which are Volvo VNR and VNL models. In 2021, the company purchased 14 Volvo VNR Electric trucks to deploy into its Southern California operations over a two-year period. The final four trucks from that initial order will be deployed by the end of 2024. Additionally, QCD has expanded its fleet by adding 30 more Volvo VNR Electric trucks in Los Angeles, California. Lessons learned from the deployment of their first Volvo VNR Electric trucks have facilitated a smooth expansion of their fleet of zero-tailpipe emission fleet.

“This deployment underscores Volvo Trucks’ commitment to delivering sustainable transportation solutions to fleets across North America,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Together with QCD and VFS, we are demonstrating how forward-thinking organizations can drive meaningful progress toward decarbonized logistics.”

According to the release, QCD’s Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric trucks include both four- and six-battery configurations, offering ranges of up to 230 miles and 275 miles, respectively. With fast charging capabilities — reaching up to 80% state of charge in 60 to 90 minutes — the trucks efficiently operate on daily routes spanning 70 to 150 miles, 365 days a year.

After initially utilizing mobile chargers, QCD has now partnered with Shell Recharge Solutions to install eight high-power permanent charging stations at its Fontana, Calif. distribution center. Trucks are charged daily while delivery trailers are loaded for nighttime dispatch.

QCD has deployed the Volvo VNR Electric trucks on last-mile delivery routes serving restaurants and coffee stores throughout Southern California from its Fontana warehouse. The near-silent operation of these trucks minimizes noise pollution, improving the quality of life for residents in neighborhoods where deliveries are made daily.

“Integrating and expanding Volvo VNR Electric trucks into our Southern California operations reflects QCD’s ongoing commitment to sustainable logistics,” said Shane Blanchette, group vice president, logistics, QCD. “These trucks, paired with the state-of-the-art charging network, enhance our ability to deliver responsibly to our customers every day of the year.”

The release noted that drivers have praised the Volvo VNR Electric trucks for their smooth acceleration and regenerative braking, which provide a seamless and responsive driving experience. These features reduce physical strain and make it easier to navigate frequent stops and starts on last-mile routes, enhancing driver well-being and job satisfaction.

In 2021, Volvo Financial Services was awarded more than $3.9 million in funding from the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC) through its Inland Ports Program. Combined with MSRC grant funds, the VFS leases reduce QCD’s total cost of operating their Volvo VNR Electrics, making the trucks cost-competitive with diesel technology.

Volvo Trucks continues to lead the industry in scaling electromobility solutions, deploying heavy-duty battery-electric trucks and the supporting electromobility ecosystem across North America, according to the release.

QCD’s fleet operations team is working with two Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealerships on their electromobility transition. Gateway Truck & Refrigeration, located near Centralized Leasing LLC, a Golden State Foods subsidiary in Missouri, helped determine the ideal configurations and routes for QCD’s Volvo VNR Electric trucks. Locally in California, the trucks are serviced by TEC Equipment at their Fontana location.