NMFTA shines with MarCom and GDUSA design awards for 2024

ALEXANDRIA, Va, — The National Motor Freight Traffic Association continues to add value, expertise and educational materials to the less-than-truckload (LTL) industry through its unparalleled work in the supply chain.

According to a company press release, the NMFTA achieved a dual victory as a recipient of the prestigious 61st GDUSA Design Awards and the 2024 MarCom Awards.

Celebrated for its outstanding 2024 Cybersecurity Conference Campaign, NMFTA secured a win at the GDUSA Design Awards, a testament to its innovative approach to promoting cybersecurity awareness within the logistics industry.

“Receiving these awards validates the time and hard work our team has dedicated to ensuring that industry professionals fully understand the NMFC LTL packaging guidelines and are equipped to handle cybersecurity threats,” said Debbie Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “Our designer’s talents were key to these achievements, and this recognition inspires us to continue setting standards that benefit supply chain professionals.”

The association’s less-than-truckload (LTL) Packaging Guide has also been recognized with the 2024 Gold MarCom Award for its advertising and marketing campaign dedicated to the National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) LTL Packaging Guide.

Exceeding the industry norm for marketing and communications, the international MarCom award highlights NMFTA’s commitment to ensuring the motor carrier industry’s interests are showcased in the most esteemed, essential and transparent manner, according to the release.

The GDUSA Design Awards honor creativity and innovation in design, making NMFTA’s victory a significant achievement in showcasing their forward-thinking strategies.

As NMFTA looks to the future, these accolades serve as a catalyst for ongoing innovation and dedication to industry leadership. The MarCom award is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP), an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements by marketing and communication professionals. This collective consists of several thousand creative professionals internationally who help set industry standards for excellence. In addition, this year, the GDUSA Design Awards saw over 8,000 entries, with only the top 10% being awarded. To learn more about NMFTA’s mission, advocacy, services, resources, and industry conferences, visit www.nmfta.org.