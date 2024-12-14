TheTrucker.com
Ancra Cargo expands reach with new regional representative

By Dana Guthrie -
Ancra Cargo announces new Quebec and Atlantic Canadian representative, Daniel Ianniciello. (Photo courtesy Ancra Cargo)

Ancra Cargo Canada has appointed Daniel Ianniciello as eastern region sales manager, responsible for Quebec and Atlantic Canada, effective Dec. 18th.

According to a company media release, Ianniciello has over 25 years of experience in the heavy duty transportation industry starting out as a licensed technician. He progressed to a parts director and truck sales representative for a major truck dealer in the Montreal area. Most recently, he has been a district sales manager and a national sales manager for two highly recognized brands.

He resides in Saint-Chrysostome, QC, with his partner Nathalie and their 3 children. He likes playing hockey, boating, golfing and riding his motorcycle.

Ianniciello is happy to be a part of the transportation industry and its related activities are his passion. He looks forward to being a part of the Ancra Cargo family and to continue to grow his industry knowledge, according to the release.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

