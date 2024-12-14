Ancra Cargo expands reach with new regional representative

Ancra Cargo Canada has appointed Daniel Ianniciello as eastern region sales manager, responsible for Quebec and Atlantic Canada, effective Dec. 18th.

According to a company media release, Ianniciello has over 25 years of experience in the heavy duty transportation industry starting out as a licensed technician. He progressed to a parts director and truck sales representative for a major truck dealer in the Montreal area. Most recently, he has been a district sales manager and a national sales manager for two highly recognized brands.

He resides in Saint-Chrysostome, QC, with his partner Nathalie and their 3 children. He likes playing hockey, boating, golfing and riding his motorcycle.

Ianniciello is happy to be a part of the transportation industry and its related activities are his passion. He looks forward to being a part of the Ancra Cargo family and to continue to grow his industry knowledge, according to the release.