Peterbilt partners with Lincoln Tech to expand technician training program

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has partnered with Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Lincoln Tech) to offer the Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI) program at its Nashville.

“Peterbilt’s PTI program was developed specifically to prepare the next generation of service technicians. This partnership ensures students will receive best-in-class training, obtain valuable certifications and be placed in technician positions at Peterbilt dealerships earning a competitive salary and the opportunity to build a meaningful, long-term career,” said Jason Skoog, PACCAR vice president and Peterbilt general manager.

Lincoln Tech, a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, offers a diesel training program at its Nashville campus that will allow PTI students to build additional skills using Peterbilt-specific equipment and technologies, a news release stated.

“Establishing PTI in Nashville opens a new geographical territory where we can develop highly skilled technicians to support Peterbilt customers,” said Casey Spadafina, Peterbilt’s technician program manager for North America. Spadafina noted that this is the third site nationwide for PTI training, following locations in Chicago and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Susan English, Lincoln Tech’s senior vice president for career services and industry partnerships, said the school is honored to support Peterbilt in their effort to train new technicians.

“The partnership with Peterbilt opens an incredible number of doors for our graduates,” she added.

Upon completion of the advanced diesel program, students will have earned nine factory-trained technician credentials, which can help fast-track them to careers at more than 420 Peterbilt dealerships across the US and Canada. The program is scheduled to begin this summer.

Peterbilt officials say their goal is to double the number of technicians in their dealer network within five years. Interested students can learn more about the PTI program by visiting https://peterbilt.tech/institute.html.