Navistar issues recall due to insufficient wiring, possible fire risk

WASHINGTON — Navistar has issued a significant recall involving 44,887 units due to wiring issues.
According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall affects certain certain 2016-20 International DuraStar, WorkStar and 2017-18 International TranStar models, as well as 2018 International ProStar, 2020 International HV, MV and 2018 IC Bus HC Commercial buses.
The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) blower motor circuit may have an insufficient wiring terminal that can overheat and cause a fire, according to the NHTSA report.
Dealers will replace the HVAC blower motor load circuit wiring terminal free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 5, 2023.
Owners may contact Navistar’s customer service at (800) 448-7825. Navistar’s number for this recall is 23510.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.