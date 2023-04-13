TheTrucker.com
PepsiCo takes delivery of new Tesla Semis in California

By The Trucker News Staff -
Dozens of new Tesla Semi electric trucks will be used by PepsiCo's California operations. (AP Photo/Anne Chadwick Williams)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State and local grants have provided 36 new Tesla Semi electric tractors to PepsiCo at essentially no cost to the company.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District paid for 18 of the 21 trucks to be used at the South Sacramento bottling plant with $4.5 million in grants.

The cost of a Tesla Semi is around $250,000.

PepsiCo has ordered 100 Tesla Semis, some of which will be used for long-haul deliveries in California.

The trucks are reported to have a range of around 400 miles before they need to be charged.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

