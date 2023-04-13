PepsiCo takes delivery of new Tesla Semis in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State and local grants have provided 36 new Tesla Semi electric tractors to PepsiCo at essentially no cost to the company.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District paid for 18 of the 21 trucks to be used at the South Sacramento bottling plant with $4.5 million in grants.

The cost of a Tesla Semi is around $250,000.

PepsiCo has ordered 100 Tesla Semis, some of which will be used for long-haul deliveries in California.

The trucks are reported to have a range of around 400 miles before they need to be charged.