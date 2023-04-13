Philadelphia police looking for someone to ‘dime out’ suspects in big rig coin theft

PHILADELPHIA — Police are investigating the theft of approximately 1 million dimes that were stolen from the back of a semi-trailer on the morning of Thursday, April 13.
The theft happened in a Walmart parking lot after the driver left the rig unattended and went home to get some sleep before his run to deliver the dimes to Florida, 6ABC reported. He had picked up the load of dimes at the Philadelphia Mint.
Upon returning to his rig, the driver found the trailer doors open and dimes were scattered all around the nearby area.
Police said around $100,000 worth of dimes were stolen. The trailer contained $750,000 worth of dimes from the Franklin Mint.
