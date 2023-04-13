TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Philadelphia police looking for someone to ‘dime out’ suspects in big rig coin theft

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Philadelphia police looking for someone to ‘dime out’ suspects in big rig coin theft
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Philadelphia police looking for someone to ‘dime out’ suspects in big rig coin theft
Around $100,000 in dimes were stolen from the back of a semi-trailer on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

PHILADELPHIA — Police are investigating the theft of approximately 1 million dimes that were stolen from the back of a semi-trailer on the morning of Thursday, April 13.

The theft happened in a Walmart parking lot after the driver left the rig unattended and went home to get some sleep before his run to deliver the dimes to Florida, 6ABC reported. He had picked up the load of dimes at the Philadelphia Mint.

Upon returning to his rig, the driver found the trailer doors open and dimes were scattered all around the nearby area.

Police said around $100,000 worth of dimes were stolen. The trailer contained $750,000 worth of dimes from the Franklin Mint.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE