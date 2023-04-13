Ray West join National Motor Freight Traffic Association as COO

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Ray West has been named as the new chief operating officer at the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA).

A veteran of the trucking industry with more than three decades of experience, West most recently served as chief executive officer of Charlotte, North Carolina-based NASCENT Technologies, according to a news release.

In his new role with NMFTA, West “will work to ensure operational excellence for the trade association representing less-than-load (LTL) carriers and the trucking industry as a whole, with critical emphasis on digital operations, cybersecurity, freight classifications and the effective administration of Standard Carrier Alpha Codes,” the news release noted.

“This new position presents an excellent chance for me to contribute to the transportation sector that has treated me so well throughout all these years,” West said.

Prior to his most recent role with Nascent, he served as vice president of development with Atlas Van Lines and as senior vice president and general manager of TMS at Trimble (who acquired TMW Systems).

West worked with Atlas to modernize their LTL, truckload and household goods divisions by contracting with TMW Systems to augment their system with LTL capability.

He also oversaw the TruckMate division of TMW, which provided LTL and intermodal capabilities to many carriers in North America and Australia.

West said he looks forward to applying his unique combination of experience — both in LTL industry executive leadership and information technology.

Debbie Ruane Sparks, executive director of NMFTA, called West “an ideal choice to lead NMFTA operations at a time when the association is growing and pursuing critical goals for its members.”

“As a long-time industry professional, Ray complements our ever-growing association,” Sparks continued. “His solid background in LTL transport and in technology, along with his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results, makes him the right choice to lead our operations.”

West served in the United States Marine Corps from 1976 through 1989, achieving the rank of staff sergeant before being honorably discharged. He also earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville, along with a master of manufacturing management degree from Kettering University.