Senator visits Virginia Volvo facility to tout battery-electric tax credits

By The Trucker News Staff -
Volvo Trucks North America hosted U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine on Thursday, April 13, at the Volvo Trucks New River Valley facility in Dublin, Va. Kaine met with Volvo Group representatives, toured the facility, met with employees and drove a Volvo VNR Electric model at the Customer Experience Track.

DUBLIN, Va. — Democrat Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine visited Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley (NRV) facility in Dublin, Virginia, on Thursday, April 13, to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit.

Volvo Trucks North America is a certified manufacturer eligible for the IRA. This equates to a $40,000 tax credit for buying a battery-electric truck, a news release stated.

Volvo Trucks’ NRV is home to approximately 3,600 employees and it is the largest Volvo Trucks manufacturing facility in the world.

“NRV produces the Volvo VNR Electric, an integral part of Volvo’s goal of 35% of global vehicle sales being fully electric by 2030,” the news release stated.

Volvo Trucks first began taking customer orders for its first Volvo VNR Electric model in December 2020, with commercial production starting in quarter two 2021 at NRV.

“Since then, Volvo Trucks has delivered the Volvo VNR Electric to customers in several states across the U.S., collecting operating data to continually improve the technology to increase the efficiency of the truck under varying operating conditions,” the news release stated.

The next generation Volvo VNR Electric is now open for order.

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

