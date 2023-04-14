Robot now serving Schneider National workers smoothies

SUNNYVALE, Calif. And GREEN BAY, Wis. –Workers at Schneider National’s Green Bay headquarters can now get a tasty treat served to them by a robot.

Blendid, a robotic food service solutions leader, has announced the opening of its first location in the Midwest, which will also be the first Blendid kiosk in a corporate office environment, a news release noted.

“We consistently evaluate amenities we can offer to our associates and identified additional, healthy quick-serve food options as a priority,” said Schneider Senior Director of Facilities Glenn Buntin. “We believe the Blendid kiosk will help meet this need in a unique way.”

While the kiosk at Schneider marks a strategic move into the Midwest market for Blendid, it also serves as a launching point for its expansion into more office parks and corporate campuses, according to the news release.

“Our robotic kiosks provide an innovative way to deliver exceptional food service amenities for employees and guests. Working with one of the largest transportation companies in the United States to bring a Blendid kiosk to their lobby has been a fantastic process, and we are thrilled to be able to deliver a kiosk that not only will serve delicious smoothies, but also complements their atmosphere by adhering to brand colors,” said Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. “As we continue to prove our service model in non-traditional, quick-serve locations around the country, we are looking forward to employees across the United States enjoying our robot-curated delights in the years ahead.”

Blendid operates kiosk locations in a variety of non-traditional venue types including shopping centers, colleges and university campuses, travel centers, hospitals and now corporate campuses/office parks.

Customized orders can be made directly at kiosk touch screens or through the Blendid App and scheduled for a pick-up time.

The robot can make nine smoothies simultaneously and up to 45 custom blends in a single hour — ensuring smoothie orders can typically be ready in under three minutes.