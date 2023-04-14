Echo Global Logistics garners ‘trustworthy company’ award from Newsweek

CHICAGO — Supply chain services company Echo Global Logistics Inc. has been named to Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 in the Transport, Logistics and Packaging category.

Out of a pool of 3,100 U.S. companies, 700 were selected for this year’s second annual listing, named across 23 industries, according to a news release.

Echo was selected as one of just a few non-asset-based logistics companies.

“We’re very proud to see Echo recognized as one of the most trustworthy companies in our industry as well as America,” said Doug Waggoner, chief executive officer at Echo. “It’s rewarding to see our shipper and carrier partners place their trust in our cutting-edge technology and knowledgeable employees in order to simplify their transportation needs.”

Dave Menzel, president and chief operating officer at Echo, called winning the award gratifying.

“Earning the trust of our stakeholders means a lot to us,” he said. “Establishing partnerships on a foundation of trust allows us to provide exceptional service to our clients and carriers as well as a positive place to work for our employees.”

This year’s rankings were determined by an independent survey sample of roughly 25,000 people made up of customers, employees and investors.