Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in South Carolina

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Piedmont, South Carolina, with a new location that opened Thursday, April 14.
The travel stop, located off Interstate 85 at 1805 Easley Highway, adds 90 jobs and 91 truck parking spaces in Anderson County, according to a news release.
“Love’s is excited to grow again in South Carolina, providing another clean, safe place for customers to enjoy our Highway Hospitality,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Our 13th location in the state continues Love’s commitment to giving customers the friendly service they need and getting them back on the road quickly.”
The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 13,000 square feet.
- Hardee’s (opening April 17).
- 91 truck parking spaces.
- 81 car parking spaces.
- Nine diesel bays.
- Seven showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- RV dump.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
- Speedco (opening May 1).
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Woodmont High School in Piedmont, South Carolina.
