Don’t wait for Thanksgiving to express gratitude for blessings

Here we are, already in the month of November! Everyone is preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday season.

What are you giving thanks for this year?

Just look around and take a quick inventory of all the things we could — and should — give thanks for, but often forget. Do you have family, friends, a job, a home and freedom? These are all huge blessings that we often take for granted.

As I look around and listen to all the troubles people have in other countries, I am thankful for the blessings we have here in North America. Yes, people always seem to find things to complain about, but just take a minute to think about everything we have.

Make a conscious choice to give thanks for your many blessings each day. It’s important to be positive about our blessings and let the negative things stay out of our lives. God gave us life to enjoy these many blessings, so put aside the negative and rejoice in the positive.

Life is precious, and we should count every day as a day of thanksgiving — not just one day out of the year. Thanksgiving is a wonderful holiday, a time to spend with family and friends. However, our lives should be filled with thankfulness every single day.

We are headed into this holiday season with so much to be thankful for! As you prepare for the holidays ahead, find a reason for praising and rejoicing in this season of happiness and blessings. Never look back; instead, look forward to the future.

Enjoy your holidays and the many blessings you have. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.

Best of the roads, and all gears forward in Jesus.