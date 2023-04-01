These 7 tips can help drivers stay healthy and in better shape while on the road

As a truck driver, you spend hours in a seat. You are far away from home, which means your health becomes neglected in the process. But there’s good news: I’ve got some workout tips to help you stay in shape on the road — or just about anywhere.

So, if you’re looking for easy trucker workouts that don’t require too much time, these are for you.

No. 1: Keep healthy snacks on hand.

Some of the best quick snacks are fresh fruit, crunchy veggies, nuts, seeds, dark chocolate chips and popcorn (read the ingredients label though, because popcorn can be packed with artificial ingredients and tons of butter). You can prepackage these snacks in resealable plastic bags to help maintain portion control.

There are a lot of good things you can keep with you on your travels. Even a pack of nuts to munch on is a great idea.

No. 2: Take advantage of your surroundings.

Being on the go means an excellent opportunity to see the country. When you add an easy trucker workout to this equation, you can get out and experience more of the beautiful landscape.

Walk the parking lot or do laps around your rig to burn excess calories from unhealthy meals. Add hand weights to the walk, and you can get even more bang for your time spent. And, the next time you park at a TA Petro you check to see if it’s a location that has designated walking trails. If so, use them!

No. 3: Carry simple workout equipment.

We can’t ignore portable workout equipment when discussing easy trucker workout tips. Resistance bands and dumbbells are easily transportable, and they can make for an excellent personal workout whenever you’re not working.

Don’t forget about simple things like a mini massage gun, massage balls and even a travel foam roller — all these can be great additions to your fitness-on-the-go tool bag.

No. 4: Try trucking yoga.

Yoga is one of the oldest workout practices. It’s effective at helping build strength and stamina, and it stretches your body. To make it even better, the yoga we practice at Mother Trucker Yoga is specifically designed for drivers on the go. We’ve designed easy moves that take just minutes a day and focus on a driver’s biggest pain points — while also addressing the mental stresses, sleep concerns and overall level of happiness we should feel in life.

Yoga can address it all. Trucking yoga is yoga designed for specifically for truck drivers and to accommodate their needs. What more can you ask for from an easy trucker workout?

Drivers don’t always have the time and resources for traditional yoga or fitness classes. That’s why I wrote “Trucking Yoga: Simple Fitness for the Long Haul,” showing drivers more than 60 stretches, exercises and relaxation techniques they can do right from the cab of the truck so they can get rid of pain fast and start moving again.

No. 5: Sleep on time.

Having a healthy sleep cycle has a trickle-down effect on your overall health. Studies have shown that people who sleep eight hours a day have improved moods, improved digestion and a much more productive day than people who have disturbed sleep cycles. But getting that full night’s sleep can be hard for a trucker. So, focus on the quality of sleep.

Switch off electronic devices 15 to 30 minutes before bed to help your brain relax. Don’t eat heavy meals right before bedtime; if you have no choice choose protein-rich foods. Also, consider adding relaxing music to your bedtime routine, and try breathing exercises to help relax the body and nervous system.

No. 6: Exercise while driving.

There are many ways to exercise, and some can be done while you drive. Check into some exercises you can do from your truck seat when you feel like your body has stiffened. Moves like pelvic tilts, shoulder rolls, ankle rolls, twisting and even lifting one leg off the seat can help activate your core muscles. When you’re stuck behind the wheel, simple trucking workout exercises like these make all the difference.

No. 7: Aim for 15 minutes of exercise a day.

The key to effective results is consistency, and you can bring consistency to your trucker health by including 15 minutes of exercise each day. The 15 Minute Wellness Method is something Mother Trucker Yoga created to help drivers uncomplicate the fitness initiative and make it less scary and easier to implement into their busy lives.

This can be meditation, cardio exercises, jogging or even trucking yoga. The choice is yours — but remember to allot 15 minutes each day. That time can be broken down into five-minute intervals, and even doing just one or two moves at a time will add a boost to your day. Simply adding movement to your routine is just a straightforward way to add an easy trucker workout and stay in shape just about anywhere.

Hope Zvara is the CEO of Mother Trucker Yoga, a company devoted to improving truck drivers’ fitness and wellness standards. She has been featured in Forbes and Yahoo News, and is a regular guest on SiriusXM Radio. Her practical strategies show drivers how they can go from unhealthy and out of options to feeling good again. Find out more at mothertruckeryoga.com.