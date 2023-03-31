Tesla issues recall for electric Semis over faulty brake modules

WASHINGTON — Certain Tesla Semi’s manufactured between Nov. 30, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023, are being recalled due to faulty brake valve modules.

According to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the faulty modules “may intermittently fail to transition when the parking brake is engaged or disengaged, which could then result in the parking brakes not being set or released.”

If the parking brakes are not engaged when the driver expects them to be and the driver releases the service brakes, the vehicle may unintentionally move, increasing the risk of crash, the NHTSA report notes.

“The supplier’s specification may allow for excessive internal air leakage, which does not allow pressure to build properly,” according to the report. “As a result, the valve module fails to transition when parking brakes are requested by the driver.”

When the parking brakes are not engaged, the LEDs on the side console parking brake switches will remain off.

Tesla will replace the parking brake valve module free of charge with a revised part with improved internals that prevent air leakage and allow the driver to engage and disengage parking brakes.

Tesla does not plan to include a statement in the Part 577 owner notification about pre-notice reimbursement because there are no out of warranty repairs related to these conditions.

RECALL TIMELINE

On Feb. 13, 2023, Bendix first communicated to Tesla their Safety Committee’s determination to file a recall for the involved component based on field issues Bendix observed from their customers.

On Feb. 14, 2023, Tesla met with Bendix to review the issue in more detail and discuss Bendix’s recall determination. Shortly thereafter, Bendix filed a 573 Safety Recall with NHTSA for the component in question.

From Feb. 14 to March 17, 2023, Tesla investigated the root cause and completed a risk assessment of the impact that the condition introduced in affected Tesla Semi trucks.

On March 17, 2023, Tesla completed its investigation, and determined to file a voluntary recall.

As of March 24, 2023, Tesla has not identified any warranty claims, crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to such conditions.