Try these simple strategies to beat the summer heat

It comes on suddenly, and you think you can beat it, but it can be challenging to keep your body strong, healthy and hydrated when the heat gets unbearable. As a driver, you must focus on preventing heat exhaustion and heat stroke because that rising temperature and thick humid air can leave you feeling down and out.

Are you living on the verge of dehydration?

Know the signs of heat and humidity exhaustion (or stroke):

Dizzy or lightheadedness;

Swelling of hands, feet or legs;

Muscle cramps;

Fatigue;

Exhaustion; and

Fainting.

Below are some simple strategies to help you keep cool this summer.

STRATEGIES TO BEAT THE HEAT

Be prepared: Preparation equals prevention, which means creating a routine of drinking water to better equip your body for the heat and leave you in better shape if you find yourself beat by the summer heat.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate: You’ve heard this before, and if you are worried about frequent bathroom stops, try drinking 8 to 20 ounces of water first thing in the morning — by the time you are ready to get out on the road, your bladder will be too.

Consider more than just water: If you find yourself with heat exhaustion, think twice before chugging that water. If you are genuinely experiencing heat exhaustion, chugging high volumes of water can further dilute your body’s salt levels, causing a condition known as hyponatremia. Instead, hydrate yourself by increasing your intake of electrolytes. Electrolytes can be found in sports beverages like Gatorade, Powerade and many powders. Be careful, though, as many of these can have high amounts of hidden sugars. You can make your own electrolyte drink by mixing lemon juice and either Celtic or Himalayan salt into your water.

COOL OFF WITH YOGA

After a long day of battling the summer sun, consider trying a few yoga poses to help beat the summer heat. The following simple yoga poses are a great way to relax at the end of the day — and they’ll help you cool down and get ready to sleep. Best of all, they can be done right there in your sleeper bunk! Watch the video above for instructions.

Bound Angle Pose.

Cobra Pose.

Sitali Breathing, or “Cooling Breath.”

This breathing technique helps cool the body and calm the nervous system. Sit in a comfortable position with your spine straight.

Take two or three deep inhales and exhale through your nose. Roll your tongue into a “U,” with the tip just outside the lips. Inhale deeply through the rolled tongue, draw your tongue back into your mouth, close your lips, and pause. Hold the breath for a moment, and then exhale slowly through your nose. Repeat at least five to 10 times to maximize the cooling effect.

If you know it’s going to be hot and you might be without air conditioning, be prepared and take care of yourself with these simple strategies to keep your wheels rolling and your body happy and healthy.

Hope Zvara is the CEO of Mother Trucker Yoga, a company devoted to improving truck drivers’ fitness and wellness standards. She has been featured in Forbes and Yahoo News, and is a regular guest on SiriusXM Radio. Her practical strategies show drivers how they can go from unhealthy and out of options to feeling good again.