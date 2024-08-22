Keep on truckin’: 6 key moves for unstoppable knee health

When you’re driving down the interstate, mile after mile, it’s easy to forget about your joints … until they start to complain.

Your knees, especially, can take a hit from all that sitting. That’s why it’s vital to give them some TLC. Here are six knee-friendly exercises you can do almost anywhere. They’re simple, quick and just what you need to keep those knees as strong as your love for the open road!

1. Walking Backwards

Sometimes moving forward means taking a few steps back. Walking backward does wonders for your knee joints. It strengthens the muscles around the knee and gives the patella (your kneecap) a new groove to move through. Find a safe, flat area at a rest stop, and walk backward for a few minutes. Feel the difference? That’s your knees saying thank you!

2. Standing Hamstring Curls

Strong hamstrings support healthy knees. Stand beside your truck for support and bend one knee to lift your heel towards your butt. Hold for a couple of seconds and then lower your foot to the ground. Do 10 reps on each leg. This will keep the back of your legs and your knees strong and supple.

3. Calf Raises

Strong calves are key to knee stabilization. Stand flat-footed, rise to your tiptoes and then lower yourself back down. Do 10 to 15 reps. Pumping these muscles keeps the fluid in your knees moving, reducing stiffness.

4. Quad Sets

This exercise is simple yet effective strengthener. Sit with your legs extended in front of you. Press the back of one knee down toward the ground, tightening the muscles on the top of your thigh. Hold for five seconds and then release. Do 10 to 12 reps on each leg. This “quiet” exercise packs a “loud” punch for knee stability.

5. Seated Leg Extensions

Sit on the edge of your bunk or chair. Extend one leg out straight and and then flex up your foot so your toes point to the ceiling, squeezing the quadricep. Hold for a minute and then lower your leg. Alternate legs, aiming for 10 reps each. This will combat the negative effects of sitting for long stretches (don’t you just love a good exercise pun?).

6. Half Squats

There’s no need for heavy weights — your body is enough for this one! Stand with your feet hip-width apart and lower yourself into a shallow squat, keeping your weight on your heels. (NOTE: If your body wants to shift forward, it’s a sign you need to stretch your calves more. Hold onto your truck for balance, if needed.) Repeat 10 to 12 times. This semi-squat protects your knees by building the muscles evenly around them.

Exercise 2: Standing Hamstring Curls (Courtesy: Hope Zvara) Exercise 3: Calf Raises (Courtesy: Hope Zvara) Exercise 4: Quad Sets (Courtesy: Hope Zvara) Exercie 5: Seated Leg Extensions (Courtesy: Hope Zvara) Exercise 6: Half Squats (Courtesy: Hope Zvara) 6 Half Squats web Exercise 1 of 6: Walk backwards (Courtesy: Hope Zvara) Exercise 1 of 6: Walk backwards (Courtesy: Hope Zvara)

Here are a couple of other pointers:

Stretching is crucial.

Don’t forget to stretch after your exercises. Try a standing quad stretch, pulling your heel to your butt, or a gentle hamstring stretch, reaching for your toes while seated. My personal favorite for knee health is the calf stretch — dropping your heel off the truck step for five to 10 breaths each, three times a day. Just five minutes of stretching can increase flexibility and reduce knee aches.

Sleep for knee recovery.

Sleep isn’t just about catching Zs — it’s also vital for healing. Elevate your legs on a pillow when you sleep to reduce inflammation and support your knees. Aim for six to nine hours of good-quality sleep. Also, your bed matters! The mattresses a semi-truck comes with are not made for humans, and investing in a good-quality mattress that supports your body correctly can help you feel refreshed the next day, help your joints and reduce muscle soreness.

Remember, every bit helps when it comes to knee health. Integrate these exercises into your daily routine; your knees will have the strength and flexibility to keep pace with your trucking lifestyle. Safe driving and healthy living to you all!

Note: Always consult a health care provider before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have pre-existing conditions or concerns about your health and fitness.