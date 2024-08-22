20 US Foods drivers inducted into 2024 International Foodservice Distributors Truck Driver Hall of Fame 

ROSEMONT, Ill. — US Foods Holding Corp. has announced that 20 US Foods drivers have been named to the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Truck Driver Hall of Fame class of 2024, honoring them for their exceptional safety records and longevity of service.

“At US Foods, we are deeply committed to a culture of safety, and we are very proud of the 20 exceptional US Foods drivers who are being honored for their dedication to safety,” said Dave Flitman, CEO of US Foods. “Our valued drivers play a critically important role in supporting our customers on and off the road with safety and service top of mind. All of us at US Foods are thrilled to celebrate this exciting honor with them.”

According to a media release, the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame program recognizes the foodservice industry’s top drivers for their exceptional safety record and longevity of service and is considered a highly coveted honor for truck drivers in the industry. Each driver will be honored at the IFDA Distribution Solutions Conference on Sept. 22-25 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 20 US Foods 2024 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame inductees include:

Gregory Allen: Fairburn, Ga., 33 years of service.

Randall Barrett: Fairburn, Ga., 26 years of service.

Larry Boyer: Fort Mill, S.C., 34 years of service.

Russell Brocato: Buffalo, N.Y., 25 years of service .

Kurt Decker: Tampa, Fla., 46 years of service.

Dave Dolan: Tampa, Fla., 45 years of service.

Michael Duncan: Fairburn, Ga., 32 years of service.

Vencent Garrett: Fairburn, Ga., 32 years of service.

James Gouch: Norcross, Ga., 30 years of service.

Leroy Harrison: Charlotte, N.C., 29 years of service.

James Hayes: Fairburn, Ga., 28 years of service.

Ryan Henderson: Fairburn, Ga., 26 years of service.

Jason Kenny: Buffalo, N.Y., 25 years of service.

Curtis Kimbell: Spokane, Wash., 29 years of service.

Gregory McGill: Fairburn, Ga., 26 years of service.

Billy Mitchell: Fairburn, Ga., 28 years of service.

Marcus Sanders: Fairburn, Ga., 26 years of service.

Orlando Smith: Fort Mill, S.C., 30 years of service.

Richard Turner: Fairburn, Ga., 37 years of service.

John Wilson: Fairburn, Ga., 26 years of service.

According to the release, only truck drivers with the best safety records and longevity of service are eligible for the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame. Drivers must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company with no chargeable accidents and no moving violations within the last five years. Since 2018, IFDA has inducted 68 US Foods drivers into the Truck Driver Hall of Fame.

“IFDA is honored to acknowledge these US Foods professional truck drivers who are as dedicated to safety as they are to serving their customers with the food and supplies they need to succeed,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA. “The IFDA Hall of Fame is a celebrated recognition of the skills and commitment to safety they bring to their profession every day, and we are honored to celebrate their accomplishments.”

In the release, the company noted that as part of the company’s safety strategy, US Foods employs rigorous practices, technology and trainings to help ensure the safety of the more than 6,500 drivers who operate its fleet. To learn more about US Foods’ commitments to safety, visit the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility website at usfoods.com/sustainability.