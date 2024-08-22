Semi-driver plows into strip club after getting kicked out, killing 1 

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed, and two others were injured after a man drove the cab of a semi-truck into a strip club on Aug. 13.

Dylan Fogle, 25, has been charged with first degree murder along with other charges. Judge Samantha Ward ordered him held without bond

“This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “We will work to get justice for the victims and their families. We are thinking of all those impacted including the innocent bystanders who witnessed this horrific ordeal.”

Around 4:19 a.m., officers responded to a call for a truck vs pedestrian in the parking lot of the Emperors Gentleman Club located at 5718 E. Adamo Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found the truck had crashed into the front area of the building that leads to the entrance. Witnesses reported the driver had just been kicked out of the club and then returned to drive the truck into a group of people standing at the entrance. The suspect had “lied in wait” for at least 30 minutes before the person he was arguing with emerged from the club, Tampa Police Maj. Patrick Messmer said.

Surveillance video from outside the Emperors Club on Tuesday morning shows six men scuffling outside.

Court documents released last Thursday said Fogle admitted to being the driver of the truck, but claimed the accelerator got stuck.

Witnesses also told police the driver had just been kicked out of the club after complaints of inappropriate behavior. Police say Fogle then went to his semi where he tried calling a childhood friend six times, before ultimately sending her a “goodbye” text, stating that he was going to prison for vehicular manslaughter.

As a result of the crash, an adult male was killed, and two other adult males were injured but are expected to survive their injuries.