TheTrucker.com
Business Insurance Insights from OOIDA Truck Driving Job News

Redefining commercial trucking insurance

By OOIDA -
Home  >  BusinessInsurance Insights from OOIDATruck Driving Job News   >   Redefining commercial trucking insurance
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Redefining commercial trucking insurance

For decades, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) has been a pillar in the trucking industry, not just because of the group’s advocacy work, but also as a leading provider of cost-effective commercial truck insurance for independent owner-operators.

Empowering independent truck drivers

OOIDA’s journey in truck insurance began out of necessity. Prior to 1973, small trucking businesses struggled with expensive — and often unreliable — insurance options. Recognizing the need for fair, trustworthy coverage, OOIDA established its insurance division, Owner-Operator Services Inc. (OOSI), in the late 1980s. Since then, OOSI has grown into a top commercial insurance provider in the U.S.

Tailored insurance for small trucking businesses

Understanding the unique challenges of small trucking operations, OOIDA has designed insurance policies that cater to their specific needs. These insurance plans, backed by the extensive experience of OOSI agents, offer comprehensive coverage without the financial strain of large upfront payments.

Advocacy through insurance

Choosing OOIDA’s insurance services extends beyond individual protection. It contributes to the broader mission of advocating for fairer industry practices and regulations. Unlike other providers focused on profit, OOIDA reinvests insurance revenues into efforts to create a more equitable trucking industry.

Comprehensive coverage options

OOIDA’s insurance plans cover a range of needs for owner-operators and leased operators. Options include personal property, gap coverage, roadside assistance and more, ensuring truckers are comprehensively protected.

You can reach an OOIDA truck insurance agent Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST, at 800-715- 9369.

Do you have an insurance topic you would like to know more about? If so, email us at [email protected]. We will be covering a new topic each month and will do our best to address everyone’s questions.

OOIDA logo

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) has been fighting to defend the rights of small business truckers since 1973.

Avatar for OOIDA
OOIDA
https://www.ooida.com/
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) has been fighting to defend the rights of small business truckers since 1973.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE