Redefining commercial trucking insurance

For decades, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) has been a pillar in the trucking industry, not just because of the group’s advocacy work, but also as a leading provider of cost-effective commercial truck insurance for independent owner-operators.

Empowering independent truck drivers

OOIDA’s journey in truck insurance began out of necessity. Prior to 1973, small trucking businesses struggled with expensive — and often unreliable — insurance options. Recognizing the need for fair, trustworthy coverage, OOIDA established its insurance division, Owner-Operator Services Inc. (OOSI), in the late 1980s. Since then, OOSI has grown into a top commercial insurance provider in the U.S.

Tailored insurance for small trucking businesses

Understanding the unique challenges of small trucking operations, OOIDA has designed insurance policies that cater to their specific needs. These insurance plans, backed by the extensive experience of OOSI agents, offer comprehensive coverage without the financial strain of large upfront payments.

Advocacy through insurance

Choosing OOIDA’s insurance services extends beyond individual protection. It contributes to the broader mission of advocating for fairer industry practices and regulations. Unlike other providers focused on profit, OOIDA reinvests insurance revenues into efforts to create a more equitable trucking industry.

Comprehensive coverage options

OOIDA’s insurance plans cover a range of needs for owner-operators and leased operators. Options include personal property, gap coverage, roadside assistance and more, ensuring truckers are comprehensively protected.

You can reach an OOIDA truck insurance agent Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST, at 800-715- 9369.

Do you have an insurance topic you would like to know more about? If so, email us at [email protected]. We will be covering a new topic each month and will do our best to address everyone’s questions.