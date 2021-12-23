CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Anthony Canute

On this week’s Cat Scale Rig of the Week, we look at a modern rig that pays tribute to the classics.

This 2018 Western Star 4900 EX was purchased by Scott and Longacre Trucking as part of Western Star’s 50th anniversary edition.

Driver Anthony Canute said that, as part of the package, the truck already came with most of the bells and whistles. The company bought the truck in 2018, and added a headrack for more storage space, along with a few more lights to dress it up.

The Western Star is driven by a Detroit DD15 Engine with an 18-speed transmission.

Anthony is a second-generation driver and has been with Scott and Longacre for the past decade. After high school, Anthony kept looking for the right career. After a few years he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and hit the road.

When he isn’t driving, he enjoys working on project vehicles with his family, hunting and motorsports.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].