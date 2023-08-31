CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Bryan’s Hope

Introducing Bryan’s Hope, a remarkable story and rig that transcends the ordinary. Owned by Bryan Zube and Christey Crawford of B3 Trucking LLC, this 2017 Peterbilt 579 isn’t just a truck — it’s a lifeline.

At its core, Bryan’s Hope is a tribute to Bryan’s son, who was also named Bryan. His kind-hearted nature and passion for helping others inspired this project, which has grown to touch countless lives.

Teal and purple, the colors of suicide awareness, adorn the truck’s exterior, creating a striking visual that sparks conversations about an important, often uncomfortable topic.

Beyond its appearance, the truck serves as a symbol of hope on the road. Bryan and Christey have opened their doors to those in need, offering a listening ear and a source of support. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s number is prominently displayed on the truck — a reminder that help is always within reach.

With their years of experience in trucking, Bryan and Christey have hauled various cargos, bringing their unique message to different corners of the country. Their dedication to spreading hope and fostering connections underscores the true essence of Bryan’s Hope.

As Bryan’s Hope rolls down the highway, it carries with it a legacy of compassion, understanding and resilience. A testament to the power of connection and the impact of a kind heart, this truck is more than just a vehicle. It’s a force for positive change in the world.

