CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Garet Fritsch

This week’s edition of the CAT Scale Rig of the Week belongs to a veteran driver — twice over. When Garet Fritsch of Fishers, Indiana joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17, he signed up to be a mechanic, but quickly switched to being a driver. After a decade of military service, Garet transitioned to civilian life and enjoyed driving so much that he made it his career.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.