CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Phil Knowlan

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week shows off the power of purple.

Owner Phil Knowlan purchased this 1994 Peterbilt 379 in 2005 and, after driving it for a while, took it off the road to make updates.

The truck has been repainted twice, and now features a metallic purple paint job with orange stripes.

Inside, he completely overhauled the interior with a purple and orange theme, from the flooring and dash to the door panels and seats.

When he bought the truck, Phil said, it had a bad motor, so he built a new one. He’s since swapped it from a Detroit to a 550 CAT. The Pete also has a 13-speed transmission and makes 550 horsepower.

Phil started driving when he was 18 around Michigan, working with his father, and eventually took over the family business in 2012.

When he isn’t on the road, Phil enjoys spending time at the lake with his wife Sonya and their son Parker.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].