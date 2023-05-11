CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Randal and Elizabeth Rogers

This week’s rig is a rolling memorial to America’s firefighters. It’s driven by Randal and Elizabeth Rogers and owned by Certified Express Inc. of Neosho, Missouri.

The 2021 Kenworth is covered with graphics conveying the mission of the truck — aside from hauling loads — which is honoring fallen firefighters. Randal said that Kenworth has made sure to involve drivers in their future designs for trucks that will continue the mission.

The memorial covering the exterior of the truck also spreads to the inside. The interior of the truck is not unique — with the exception of tokens and pictures given to them by families the team has come to know and honor.

This particular truck is the second Memorial Run truck. The first was purchased and put into service in 2018. The current truck was put into service in August of 2021, and they expect the third edition in early 2023.

