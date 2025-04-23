CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Robert March

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week takes “mint condition” to a whole new level.

Bob March, owner and CEO of Classic Transport Inc. in Calgary, loves showing off this 2024 Peterbilt 589. It’s got a Cummins engine producing 565 horsepower and an 18-speed transmission.

Bob’s truck is actually No. 59 out of the first 589 Peterbilt 589s ever made — and it’s the second 72-inch flat-top model off the assembly line.

When Bob’s sales rep at Calgary Peterbilt showed him the mint-green beauty, he was hesitant at first. But this Midori-green rig had potential! It arrived plain, without any stripes or decals — just a solid “canvas.”

Bob took it to LF Truck Centers in Fort McLeod, Alberta, where he transformed the truck’s look.

He added a broad off-white stripe accented with black … but it still needed something more. That’s when he decided on bright pink accents, a nod to his wife’s company, Pink Lady Transport. The pink quarter-inch striping around the black makes the truck stand out!

The transformation didn’t’ stop there.

Bob bought new dual belly-dump trailers that match the truck’s striking color scheme. Together, the truck and trailers can haul a whopping 140 metric tons.

Bob’s rig is a sight to behold at nighttime light shows, with more than 320 lights illuminating the entire setup. He even swapped the factory headlights for square ones reminiscent of the classic Peterbilt 379, adding an old-school touch that he describes as “pride in class.”

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos and info to [email protected].