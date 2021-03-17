March edition of Expediter Services IN-SITE 2021 Webinar Series places spotlight on Panther Premium Logistics, a service of ArcBest

Expediter Services (ES), a leader in capacity solutions and ownership opportunities within the trucking industry, will present the second webinar of its IN-SITE 2021 Online Series on Wednesday, March 24. The live event will take place at 2 p.m. EDT; replays of the webinar will be available online following the conclusion of the live presentation.

With this edition of the IN-SITE 2021 series, ES will begin a series of webinars highlighting the partner motor carriers within the ES community. Panther Premium Logistics, a Service of ArcBest, will be the first motor carrier in the spotlight during IN-SITE 2021’s Start Your Own Trucking Business: Where The Rubber Meets The Road Series. This webinar will be focused on the key considerations owner-operators, independent contractors and aspiring entrepreneurs should review during the carrier recruiting process.

Cory Robertson, a manager on the ground floor of fleet recruiting with Panther Premium Logistics, will be featured on the expert panel. Robertson will be joined by David Withers and Meghan Turner from ES. Withers is the senior director of operations for ES, while Turner serves as the company’s director of recruiting. Among the topics discussed by the panel will be the commitment by ES and Panther Premium Logistics to position the members of the ES Community for real success in trucking when the rubber meets the road.

The panel discussion for this edition of the IN-SITE 2021 webinar series will be moderated by Leah Shaver, president and CEO of the National Transportation Institute (NTI). Founded in 1995, NTI has earned the reputation as a leader in the trucking industry for tracking company driver and owner-operator compensation history, changes and benchmarks. Shaver, who also serves as a host on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Trucking Radio Channel 146, will lead the discussion in the style of a fireside chat.

The live event and access to the replay are free to anyone who is interested in attending the webinar. Registrations for this edition of the IN-SITE 2020 Series are available through the following link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1441046&tp_key=d62b687729

“Everyone in our industry is aware that the demand for professional drivers to fill openings across trucking has never been greater. Additionally, the capacity provided by owner-operators, independent contractors and aspiring trucking entrepreneurs is continuing to grow in value,” said ES President Jason Williams.

“This part of our IN-SITE 2021 series will be looking at the extremely competitive market for talent behind the wheel. Most importantly, we’ll be examining how asking the right questions can close the gap between your expectations established during the recruiting process and your actual experience,” Williams continued. “I believe our panel discussion will be very insightful, especially for those professional drivers who are looking to become owner-operators, independent contractors and others who are thinking about what it takes to start a business in trucking.”

Webinar attendees webinar will learn how ES and Panther Premium Logistics have partnered to create a simple and straightforward way to be your own boss. The panel discussion will include details on the following: