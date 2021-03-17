This week’s edition of the CAT Scale Rig of the Week goes to The Bounty Hunter belonging to Eddie Crock of Caldwell, Ohio.

This custom-designed truck is a mashup of two Peterbilt semis to create a one-of-a-kind rig and features a military theme.

Crock started with a 1975 Peterbilt that was purchased through an online auction for $3,000 with the sole purpose of creating a four-door semi pickup by combining it with the cab from a 1987 Peterbilt.

To finish out the pickup-inspired look, Crock used the bed from a Dodge Dually and he added 36 inches to the length and seven inches to the fenders.

The Bounty Hunter is powered by a V12 Detroit engine from a retired T-Rex scraper. He said the turbos on the back of the motor required an extra 14 inches be added to the hood.

To continue the military theme, Crock turned the truck’s air cleaners on their sides to make them look like a Gatling Gun. LED lights inside are used as running lights and turn signals.

The running boards have reproductions of 50-caliber machine guns and the rear exhaust pipes resemble 12-inch rocket launchers. The truck was painted flat-gray and black. Artist Darin Allen of Killer Designs in Kentucky added old-school rust details, a wanted poster and the Crock Custom Trucks logo.

Inside, the rig has a custom interior with Bostrom wide-ride front seats and a custom bench seat in the rear. The dash was changed to a newer Corvette dash with custom panels for gauges and a GPS screen. A 20-gauge shotgun shifter finishes out the look of this unique truck.

Crock said his love of custom rigs started when he saw a Peterbilt cut down to a pickup at the Louisville truck show in the early 1970s.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week Send photos to [email protected]