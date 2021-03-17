Kenworth’s new 15-inch digital display now standard on W990, T880 models

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kenworth’s new 15-inch digital display system will be offered as standard equipment on Kenworth’s T880 and W990 models, Kenworth announced March 9. The fully digital, high-definition Digital Display is already standard on the recently launched Kenworth T680 Next Generation model.

The intuitive, adjustable display can be customized, allowing drivers to match their preferences, while automatically displaying critical content, and was created using driver observation, user testing, iterative prototyping and meticulous design work for an advanced user experience.

“We met with drivers from vocational and over-the-road applications as a key part of our design process,” said Laura Bloch, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “As a result, we put in place the vocational-specific enhancements to benefit our vocational customers. The digital display will serve as a valuable tool for T880 and W990 operators alike.”

Kenworth’s digital display allows seamless viewing selection between two minimized views, basic view, maximized view and a customizable favorites view. Drivers can easily scroll up and down using the standard Kenworth Next Gen SmartWheel, which also puts cruise control and radio functions at the driver’s fingertips.

The minimized views show truck speed, tachometer and standard content in the header and footer area for drivers who prefer fewer gauges. The basic view on-screen content adds gauges such as fuel, air, coolant and oil pressure. A simple scroll of the Kenworth Next Gen SmartWheel to the maximized view will show additional gauges specified on the truck — such as axle temperatures, torque, air filter, and brake application — for drivers who prefer to view all featured truck information.

There is also a specific screen and tachometer mode available for power takeoff (PTO) engagement and operations for vocational customers who use vehicle-mounted equipment such as pumps, dump trucks or cement mixers. New set points can be controlled either by dash switches or using the steering wheel.

Regardless of the display mode selected, the driver will automatically receive screen alerts regarding any warnings or faults that might occur.

The digital display also enhances truck functionality when the truck is parked. Pressing the Exterior Light Self-Test switch runs a full system check for a quick analysis and status summary of multiple systems.

The display screen also offers a Trip Summary view when the driver shuts off the truck for the day. If equipped, the system can provide a Driver Performance Assessment report and coaching advice. A Drive Summary, which reports statistics on information such as average fuel economy, idle time, cruise control usage, as well as any potential mechanical issues, also appears at day’s end.

The display system’s offers nearly 50 different layout possibilities with a wide range of possible gauge sensors. There are more than 4,500 possible gauge view combinations, including several that a driver could construct into a “favorites” view.