4 Wisconsin teens dead after pickup collides with bobtail tractor

DODGE COUNTY, Wisc. — Four teenagers are reported dead following an early-morning collision between a pickup truck and a bobtail tractor, authorities say.

According to reports from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office (DSCO), at about 4 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 26, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Highway 16/60 at the intersection of County Road TT in the township of Elba, about 3miles east of Columbus, Wisconsin.

Authorities say the initial investigation showed a 2000 Ford F150 was traveling north on County Highway TT when it failed to stop at a stop sign at State Highway 16/60 and pulled into the path of a 2017 Western Star truck that was traveling State Highway 16/60.

The Western Star was operated by 57-year-old Jeffery Brown from La Farge Wisconsin; he was transported to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus with minor injuries.

Authorities report that three of the five occupants in the Ford F150 were pronounced dead at the scene, including the driver, Luis Gamillo, 19; Erik Gamillo Calzada, 17; and Ivan Herrera, 16, all of Sun Prairie.

Alix Hernandez, 18, of Fall River, was transported to UW Hospital, where she died. Joseline Herrera, 18, of Madison, was also transported to UW Hospital, with life-threatening injuries.

The.Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it has received numerous requests regarding prior crashes that have occurred at this intersection.

Reportedly, in the past 10 years, there have been nine crashes at State 16-60/County TT. Five were property damage only, two had suspected minor injury crashes, two were suspected major injury crashes, and there was one fatal crash in which two were killed.

Authorities say the Dodge County Highway Department and the Dodge County Traffic Safety Committee have studied this intersection and recommendations have been made to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

“Unfortunately, Dodge County has no control over safety improvements at state intersections,” DCSO’s office said. “While numerous safety enhancements have been requested at this intersection due to it being problematic, Wisconsin DOT has not approved the requests.

“Some of the enhancements that have been requested are small modification to grab the attention of drivers. Enhancements that may make a difference include flashing lights on the stop signs, reflectors, and others,” the statement continued. “Again, it is an intersection that is controlled by DOT and there is nothing additional the county can do without their approval. This intersection will continue to be under review, and we will continue to make recommendations in the future in hopes of mitigating further tragedies.”