A colorful call to action: FMCSA’s 2024 art contest showcases student talent in road safety

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is celebrating the talented children who are the winners of the agency’s 2024 Road Safety Student Art Contest.

“Every student’s submission to our Road Safety Art Contest not only reflects creativity and imagination – but also the need for all roadway users to focus on safety,” said Vinn White, FMCSA Deputy. “We look forward to proudly showcasing the winning artwork at the U.S. Department of Transportation headquarters in Washington DC.”

The department posted a congratulatory video featuring White and U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg. This year’s Road Safety Student Art Contest received nearly 300 entries from students across the United States, according to a department press release.

Each year, students ranging from kindergarten through high school are invited to enter the Road Safety Art Contest and use their artistic skills to raise awareness about how to stay safe on the road, particularly when driving, biking, or walking around large trucks and buses.

This year’s winners are:

Grades K-2:

Grand Prize – Hannah Hong, Calif.

People’s Choice – Alyssa Robinson, Texas

Honorable Mention – Dylan Kim, N.J.

Grades 3-5:

Grand Prize – Aahana Tiwari, Ga.

People’s Choice – William Do, N.J.

Honorable Mention – Claire Wang, N.J.

Grades 6-8:

Grand Prize – Saanvi Bajaj, Ga.

People’s Choice – Aditya Yogesh, Mich.

Honorable Mention – Anwesha Joshi, Fla.

Grade 9-12:

Grand Prize – Cheyenne Chu, Calif.

People’s Choice – Jennifer Choi, Calif.

Honorable Mention – Feite Ban, N.J.

“The announcement of winners also kicks off FMCSA’s national young audience campaign aimed at reaching soon-to-be and new passenger vehicle drivers,” the department said. “As part of this campaign, FMCSA offers a teen driver toolkit for driver’s education instructors, school counselors, parents and others to educate new and young passenger vehicle drivers about how to share the road safely with large trucks and buses. This new resource kit includes a lesson plan, presentation and helpful digital assets for social media.”

The art contest and young audience campaign are two FMCSA initiatives that bring about national public awareness and education to safe driving practices among commercial motor vehicle drivers and all roadway users. These initiatives align with the Department’s National Roadway Safety Strategy and Safe System Approach, through encouraging safe, responsible driving behavior by people who use our roads and creating conditions that prioritize everyone’s ability to reach their destination unharmed.

To learn more about the Road Safety Student Art Contest and see high-resolution versions of the winning entries, visit https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/ourroads/2024-road-safety-art-contest-winners.