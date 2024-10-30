Breaking down barriers: WIT reveals 2024 top companies for women to work in transportation

ARLINGTON, Va. — Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT), is celebrating the recipients of the 2024 “Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation.”

“Companies named to this prestigious list must demonstrate corporate attributes that are essential to any successful enterprise committed to gender diversity as part of their corporate strategy,” said Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road. “Qualifying companies to this list involves a two-step process. First, nominations by companies are carefully reviewed to ensure they meet a minimum threshold of qualifications. Then the final ballot of companies is voted on by individuals in the industry. This is the seventh year of this prestigious recognition program, and it garnered a record number of more than 31,000 votes to identify and validate the final companies named to the list.”

According to a press release, the magazine created the award in 2018 to support an element of WIT’s mission: to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry, according to Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT.

There are a number of characteristics that distinguish the companies recognized on this list, according to Everett.

“These characteristics include corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities,” Everett said. “Qualified companies also must meet minimum requirements of what they report through the WIT Index, the industry barometer that benchmarks and measures the percentage of women who make up critical roles in transportation.

The list is comprised of a diverse range of company types in the trucking marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. The companies will be recognized at the upcoming WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo Nov. 10-13 in Dallas, Texas. International Motors, formerly Navistar, is the sponsor of this year’s program.

Companies generating the largest number of votes are named to the “Elite 30” of the 2024 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation. They are Air Products, ArcBest, Averitt, Cummins Inc., Daimler Truck North America, Epes Transport System, Estes Express Lines, FedEx, Great Dane, International Motors, J.B. Hunt Transport, Kenan Advantage Group, Landstar System, Old Dominion Freight Line, Penske Transportation Solutions, Peterbilt Motors Co., Premier Truck Group, Quality Carriers, Roehl Transport, RXO, Ryder System, Schneider, Sysco, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, TravelCenters of America, UPS, Volvo Group North America, Walmart, WM, and XPO.

Companies named to the overall 2024 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation list are 4Refuel, ADM Trucking, Aim Transportation Solutions, American Expediting Logistics, America’s Service Line, Ancora Training, Arrive Logistics, Arrow Truck Sales, Aurora Parts, Bay & Bay Transportation, Bennett Family of Companies, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Boyle Transportation, Brenny Transportation, Bridgestone Americas, Cargomatic, Carter Express, Centerline Drivers, Certified Express, CJ Logistics America, Clean Harbors, ContainerPort Group, Conversion Interactive Agency, Covenant Logistics Group, CrossCountry Freight Solutions, Crowley, Day & Ross, Dot Transportation, Dupré Logistics, Dynacraft (a PACCAR Company), Echo Global Logistics, Excargo Services, FStaff, Garner Trucking, Giltner Logistics, GLT Logistics, Great West Casualty Company, Halvor Lines, Highway Transport Logistics, Interstate Billing Service, ISAAC Instruments, J.J. Keller & Associates, JoyRide Logistics, JX Truck Center, Kenworth Truck Co., Koch Companies, Leonard’s Express, LGT Transport, Marathon Petroleum Co., May Trucking Co., McLeod Software, Michelin North America, MOTOR Information Systems, Musket Transport, National Carriers, National Shunt Service, New West Truck Centres, NFI Industries, OOIDA, Orica – USA, PACCAR Inc., PACCAR Leasing Co., PACCAR Parts, Palmer Trucks, Pennsy Supply, PepsiCo Foods North America, Polaris Transportation Group, Purolator, RE Garrison Trucking, Red Classic, Reliance Partners, Rihm Family Companies, Saia LTL Freight, Savage, Southeastern Freight Lines, Southwest International Trucks, Standard Logistics, Stericycle, Suburban Propane, Sun State International, Sunset Transportation, SWTO, TA Dedicated, The Erb Group, The Evans Network of Companies, The Pete Store, Thomas E. Keller Trucking, Total Transportation of MS, TRAC Intermodal, TRAFFIX, Trimac, Tri-National, Trinity Logistics, Triumph Financial, Truckstop, Tucker Freight Lines, Tyler Technologies, U.S. Xpress, Uber Freight, USAL, Venture Logistics, Werner Enterprises, Wilson Logistics, and Zonar Systems.