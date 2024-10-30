Holiday heroes: Special Kenworth T680 to transport US Capitol Christmas tree from Alaska to DC

TONGASS NATIONAL FOREST — Kenworth is providing a T680, adorned with a newly installed graphics wrap, that will soon transport the 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Tongass National Forest in Alaska to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building.

“Kenworth is proud to again provide the truck that will transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree for the 11th consecutive year,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “Our continuing participation in this celebration that spreads holiday cheer in local communities from coast-to-coast is a program we look forward to every year.”

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree harvest celebration began Oct. 26 in Wrangell, Alaska, followed by the first Whistlestop tour event in Ketchikan. After the Alaska events, the tree and trailer will be loaded onto an Alaska Marine Lines barge where it will travel to Seattle, Wash. From there, the “People’s Tree” will begin a 4,000-mile journey across the country stopping at parks, plazas, schools, memorials, and main streets in a series of community events on its way to Washington, D.C.

“Where Nature, People and Tradition Come Together,” is this year’s tour theme and the message is reflected on the special graphic design of the T680 featuring Alaska’s Tongass and Chugach National Forests.

According to the media release, this year, real-time GPS location tracking of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will be provided by Kenworth’s TruckTech+ connected truck technology. Starting October 26th, the tree’s journey that begins in Alaska and concludes with delivery on November 22 in Washington D.C., can be tracked via interactive map Kenworth Tree Tracker 2024 | Kenworth

Lynden, an Alaska-based company, is the official designated carrier for the 2024 tour. Lynden companies provide transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. The company selected drivers Fred Austin and John Schank for the honor of transporting the special tree. Austin and Schank both began working for Lynden in 1975 and have earned numerous prestigious honors and designations for outstanding professionalism and skills. Collectively, they have driven over 10 million accident-free miles for Lynden in Alaska. This will be Schank’s second opportunity to carry the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as he previously drove in 2015, the last time a tree was harvested from Alaska and transported to Washington D.C.

According to the release, the truck pulling this year’s tree is a Kenworth T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine rated at 455 horsepower, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem real axles. The Kenworth T680 features a Diamond VIT interior in slate gray with madrona accents and includes the latest in driver amenities. Both the driver and passenger seats are GT703 leather seats that are fully heated and cooled. The 76-inch sleeper includes space for a microwave and TV, a factory-installed fridge, and a rotating work table. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth’s Digital Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.

Below is the current 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour public schedule:

Oct. 30: Alaska Marine Highway Terminal, Ketchikan, Alaska

Nov. 6: Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, Renton, Wash.

Nov. 8: Baker County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Baker City, Ore.

Nov. 9: The Pocatello Veterans Day Parade, Pocatello, Idaho

Nov. 9: Salt Lake County Parks & Recreation’s Wheeler Historic Farm, Murray, Utah

Nov. 10: Cabela’s, Grand Junction, Colo.

Nov. 11: The Ranch Events Complex, Loveland, Colo.

Nov. 13: Gene Leahy Mall at The Landing at The RiverFront, Omaha, Neb.

Nov. 16: Parkview Field, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Nov. 17: Center of Science and Industry, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 19: The Maryland Theater, Hagerstown, Md.

Nov. 21: Andrews Theater, Joint Base Andrews, Md. (*base access only)

Nov. 22: Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C.

In early December, a tree lighting ceremony will take place, hosted by the Architect of the Capitol in coordination with the U.S. Speaker of the House. For more information, visit the 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website www.uscapitolchristmastree.com