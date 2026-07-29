Arizona police issue citations while investigating accident to ‘lookie-loo drivers’

WILLCOX, Ariz. – Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS) troopers took an enforcement opportunity while waiting for a tow truck during an accident investigation on Interstate 10.

The crash AZDPS was investigating happened on Sunday when Highway Patrol State Troopers were investigating a fatal vehicle collision blocking I-10 outside of Willcox.

During the investigation, troopers say they observed traffic backing up and numerous near-miss collisions caused by drivers who stopped or slowed to film the scene while driving.

While waiting for the tow truck to arrive, troopers took enforcement action against drivers using their cell phones as they passed the scene. A total of 16 drivers were cited for violating the hands-free statute. Additionally, one driver was arrested for DUI.

“Distracted driving means you’re not paying attention to any split-second decision needed to be made. Use hands-free technology installed in your car, your smartphone assistant, a passenger, or just put the phone away until you get to your destination,” AZDPS stated in an information post on its social media. “It can wait!”