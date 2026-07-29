Move Over operation nets more than 100 stops in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Indiana State Police (ISP) took time in its Lafayette District to conduct a special operation which yielded over 100 traffic stops.

Last week, troopers assigned to the Lafayette Post conducted special traffic enforcement patrols throughout the Lafayette District with a focus on Indiana’s Move Over Law.

According to its release outlining the results of that operation, troopers conducted 107 traffic stops, issuing 53 warnings and 54 citations during the week-long operation.

ISP said its troopers also made arrests for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) and Reckless Driving.

Indiana’s Move Over Law requires drivers approaching a stationary vehicle displaying flashing lights to safely move into the lane farthest away from the stopped vehicle whenever possible. If changing lanes cannot be done safely, drivers must slow to at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit before passing.

Indiana’s law applies to emergency vehicles, tow trucks, highway maintenance vehicles, utility vehicles, disabled vehicles displaying hazard flashers, and other vehicles displaying flashing lights.

“The purpose of the law is simple,” ISP said. “Giving stopped vehicles additional space helps reduce the risk of crashes and creates a safer environment for everyone along Indiana’s roadways, including motorists dealing with disabled vehicles, roadside workers, and those assisting others.”

ISP urged all drivers to “stay alert, eliminate distractions, and remember that moving over or slowing down is a simple action that can help prevent serious crashes and save lives.”