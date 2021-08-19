ATRI calls for driver input on job motivation, satisfaction

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) wants to hear from the nation’s professional drivers, and is conducting a poll to find out what motivates drivers to work as owner-operators, independent contractors or company drivers.

This initiative was identified by ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee as a top priority in 2020.

Drivers are asked to provide input through an online data collection form that will measure what job-related factors contributed to becoming an owner-operator, an independent contractor or a company driver, and whether those expectations have been met. ATRI believes the information collected will provide valuable insight into understanding how drivers could be impacted by legislative and regulatory actions that may impact the way in which drivers are classified.

“This ATRI data collection initiative will be critical to understanding why drivers choose the type of employment they do. The motivations behind these choices and their level of satisfaction are important for understanding what types of employment opportunities drivers are looking for and why,” said Tom Weakley, OOIDA Foundation Director of Operations and a member of ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee.

To fill out the data collection form, click here. The deadline for completing the survey is Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. All submitted data will be kept strictly confidential, and participants will receive an advance copy of the full report.