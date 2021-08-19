Eco-friendly brewskis: Volvo delivers first electric Class 8 truck to New York beer distributor

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America has delivered the first of five Class 8 battery-electric trucks to Manhattan Beer Distributors in New York City. Manhattan Beer Distributors’ battery-electric trucks were the first Volvo VNR Electric models to enter full serial production at Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Virginia, which assembles all Volvo trucks sold in North America.

Manhattan Beer Distributors commemorated the Aug. 12 delivery with a press event, co-hosted by the New York City Department of Transportation, at the company’s distribution warehouse in the Bronx.

“Volvo Trucks commends Manhattan Beer Distributors for continuing two decades of leadership in bringing the most advanced and sustainable commercial trucks to New York City,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “By working together with customers like Manhattan Beer Distributors, that are dedicated to reducing their environmental impact, Volvo Trucks has been able to make meaningful progress on the path toward widescale commercial deployment of VNR Electrics from coast to coast.”

The zero-emission regional-haul trucks are joining the beer and beverage distributor’s fleet of more than 400 delivery trucks, and will serve customers in New York City, Long Island and the surrounding counties. Manhattan Beer Distributors began building its low-emission fleet in the 1990s. Today, the company operates more than 160 Volvo VNR and VNL compressed natural gas (CNG) Class 8 trucks; with four more Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks to be added soon.

To support the charging of its battery-electric fleet, Manhattan Beer Distributors has installed three Level 3 DC fast chargers at its Bronx facility. These chargers can fully recharge the company’s Volvo VNR Electric trucks up to 80% in 70 minutes.

“As one of the largest beverage distributors in the U.S., Manhattan Beer Distributors recognizes the broad sustainability impact that we can make by eliminating our fleet’s tailpipe emissions,” said Simon Bergson, founder, president and CEO of Manhattan Beer Distributors. “We look forward to gaining hands-on experience with our first five VNR Electrics and working with Volvo Trucks and local Volvo Trucks dealership Milea Truck Sales and Leasing to continue expanding our zero-emission fleet.”

Milea Truck Sales, which serves New York City and the tri-state area, is Volvo’s first East Coast Volvo EV-certified dealer. The dealership installed heavy-duty-capable charging infrastructure onsite, and its service team has been fully trained and equipped to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs.

Manhattan Beer Distributors secured funding for the Volvo VNR Electrics from New York State’s Volkswagen settlement funds, through the New York City Department of Transportation’s NYC Clean Trucks Program. New York State’s Volkswagen settlement plan, Clean Transportation NY, was developed to reduce emissions in major transportation corridors, including Hunts Point, by funding zero-emission vehicles and equipment.