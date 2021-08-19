CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Don Wood

Be warned — viewers of this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week might want to wear sunglasses.

Rebuilt from the frame up, this 2003 Peterbilt 379 is a 100% custom creation by owner Don Wood and his team at DSD Transport.

The rebuild was completed in April and no detail was overlooked. Don said he wanted a bright color for the paint, so he chose this shade of blue. To keep up with the bright theme, he paired it with lime green.

Don said that his favorite feature of the truck is the engine, which is a 550 CAT that has been “hot rodded.” The engine is mated to an 18-speed transmission.

Inside the cab, the color scheme continues with lots of custom stitching and accent pieces.

To finish off the package, Don also customized this 53-foot 2021 mac flatbed trailer. He painted the fenders and picked out a matching tarp.

Don said he mainly hauls structural steel all across the United States. When he isn’t driving, Don can be found in his shop working on his trucks.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].