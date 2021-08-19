Border Patrol seizes more than $2 million in alleged cocaine from tractor-trailer

PHARR, Texas — Offers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) office of field operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility found $2,007,700 in alleged cocaine hidden in a commercial vehicle last week.

On Aug. 12, CBP officers at the cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico. The truck was referred for inspection, which included nonintrusive imaging equipment and screenings by a K-9 team.

After physically inspecting the trailer, agents discovered 96 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 260.36 pounds hidden in the trailer.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology and all of that came together perfectly as they intercepted this significant cocaine load,” said Carlos Rodriguez, director of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.