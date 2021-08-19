TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Border Patrol seizes more than $2 million in alleged cocaine from tractor-trailer

By The Trucker News Staff -
Border Patrol seizes more than $2 million in alleged cocaine from tractor-trailer
Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol discovered these packages, which contain more than 260 pounds of alleged cocaine valued at more than $2 million, hidden in a tractor-trailer that was entering the U.S. from Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge. (Courtesy: CBP)

PHARR, Texas — Offers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) office of field operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility found $2,007,700 in alleged cocaine hidden in a commercial vehicle last week.

Omnitracs Distracted Driving v1 300x250

On Aug. 12, CBP officers at the cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico. The truck was referred for inspection, which included nonintrusive imaging equipment and screenings by a K-9 team.

After physically inspecting the trailer, agents discovered 96 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 260.36 pounds hidden in the trailer.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology and all of that came together perfectly as they intercepted this significant cocaine load,” said Carlos Rodriguez, director of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE